The Air Chathams Convair 580. Photo / Air Chathams

By RNZ

One of New Zealand's oldest passenger planes still in service, a Convair 580 owned by Air Chathams, has just completed its last flight.

The classic plane flew from Auckland to Wānaka, departing at 11.30am and landing at about 2.30pm yesterday. The aircraft's next stop is the National Toy and Transport Museum in Wānaka where it will retire.

Air Chathams' staff wrote farewell messages on the much-loved plane's bulkhead. The airline said it was an emotional day.

"There's a very special place for this aircraft not only in my life and my company's life but really also to the Chatham Islands community as well," Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny said.

Messages are written on the bulkhead of the Air Chathams' plane. Photo / Air Chatham

Passengers took to social media to recount fond memories of the aircraft. Some said it was their favourite aircraft to fly in.

Convair 580s were built in the late 1950s.

- RNZ