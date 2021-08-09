Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Large parcel' of Gulf Harbour Country Club land already zoned for development: Councillor

6 minutes to read
Gulf Harbour Country Club, surrounded by homes. Photo / Getty Images

Gulf Harbour Country Club, surrounded by homes. Photo / Getty Images

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A "large parcel" of the Gulf Harbour Country Club's golf course is already zoned for development although a covenant prohibits change on the rest, a local leader says.

John Watson, an Albany ward councillor, said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.