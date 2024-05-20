Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kotahi and Maersk ink another 10-year export partnership after testing years, with more to come

By
3 mins to read
The MV Aotea Maersk is the biggest container ship to call in at New Zealand. Photo / John Borren

The MV Aotea Maersk is the biggest container ship to call in at New Zealand. Photo / John Borren

After together successfully exporting around $160 billion of New Zealand primary products, container freight leader Kotahi and international shipping giant Maersk have signed up to continue their 10-year partnership for another decade.

The reason is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business