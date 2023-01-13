Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

KiwiSaver power List: Who’s really managing your money?

Tamsyn Parker
By
19 mins to read
Personal Finance Editor Tamsyn Parker explains how KiwiSaver works, and what your choices can mean for buying a first home and preparing for retirement.

Personal Finance Editor Tamsyn Parker explains how KiwiSaver works, and what your choices can mean for buying a first home and preparing for retirement.

They manage billions of dollars of New Zealanders’ money and make decisions about where to invest it on a daily basis - but you won’t find images of them plastered over billboards or glossy brochures.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business