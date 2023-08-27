Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

KiwiSaver members missing out on Government contributions - $423m hole in the pocket

Cameron Smith
By
5 mins to read
KiwiSaver expert says better education is needed around financial literacy, including the role of KiwiSaver, to get Kiwis on the right road. Photo / NZME

KiwiSaver expert says better education is needed around financial literacy, including the role of KiwiSaver, to get Kiwis on the right road. Photo / NZME

KiwiSaver members could be missing out on more than $23,218 by not contributing the minimum amount required to receive the Government’s annual “top-up”, a new study has found.

National Capital, which operates an online financial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business