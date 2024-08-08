Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwis workers flock to Australia for better jobs and higher pay

Bloomberg
By Swati Pandey and Ainsley Thomson
4 mins to read
Australia today is running aggressive recruitment campaigns to attract Kiwis to work in sectors like healthcare, early childhood education, police and prisons. Photo / Getty Images

Australia today is running aggressive recruitment campaigns to attract Kiwis to work in sectors like healthcare, early childhood education, police and prisons. Photo / Getty Images

In a world divided by wars and politics, New Zealand is seen as a safe haven, drawing record numbers of immigrants since the pandemic.

So why are New Zealanders themselves leaving for Australia in droves?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business