Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwis not suffering from ‘greedflation’ new pricing study concludes

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Grocery prices and mortgage rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Grocery prices and mortgage rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Fears that New Zealand businesses are adding to high inflation by boosting profit margins are unfounded, according to new research commissioned by Business NZ and conducted by Sense Partners.

“Greedflation” alludes to the practice of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business