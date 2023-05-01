Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwis lose $1.5m of travel booked with Auckland-based Fiordland luxury operator

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Fiordland, where some of the people who did get their cruises travelled with the business. Photo / 123RF

Fiordland, where some of the people who did get their cruises travelled with the business. Photo / 123RF

New Zealanders lost $1.5 million of travel booked with a failed luxury cruise line business which once specialised in journeys around spectacular Fiordland.

But Australians lost four times that with Island Escape Cruises (NZ).

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business