Kiwis jet off for Christmas with Air New Zealand expecting 30,000 people today

Thousands on board as domestic air travel reopens to and from Auckland. Video / Auckland Airport

By RNZ

New Zealanders have taken to the skies and roads this Christmas eve, with Air New Zealand expecting 30,000 people to travel domestically today.

Air New Zealand said it was facing similar levels of domestic demand on Christmas eve despite Auckland's border only lifting last week.

Chief operating officer Carrie Hurihanganui said there were plenty of people eager to see friends and family at airports around the country.

"We've had a relatively short lead-in, with things opening last Wednesday, but actually it's built quickly and it is comparable to previous years. Certainly, the 23rd and 24th, getting into Christmas eve, we are seeing similar amounts of travel all around the country."

Hurihanganui said the check-in process would look a bit different this summer.

All passengers aged 12 and older are required to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

Meanwhile, AA spokesman Dylan Thomsen said it was hard to predict how many will be on the road.

Air New Zealand says it is facing similar levels of domestic demand in the run-in to Christmas as in previous years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thomsen said some people's driving skills may be a bit rusty if they have been stuck in lockdown.

"There's going to be a lot of people on the road, particularly at the top of the North Island, who will have had months without driving on the highways or open roads because of lockdown. So there's going to be a lot of people on the roads who are a bit rusty.

Thomsen said people should pack snacks and drinks and prepare for their travel time to be two or three times the usual duration.

The traffic hotspots include State Highway 1 around Warkworth, north out of Auckland, or the road south, State Highway 1 out of Wellington and up the Kāpiti Coast, and the main routes out of Christchurch.