Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How to beat the buy now, pay later debt trap - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
While buy now, pay later has some benefits, there are also risks. Photo / 123rf

While buy now, pay later has some benefits, there are also risks. Photo / 123rf

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Afterpay and Zip are common buy now, pay later platforms in New Zealand.
  • International fintech Klarna has just bought out Laybuy.
  • Buy now, pay later enables buyers to spread the cost of a purchase over interest-free instalments.

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business