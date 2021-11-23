KiwiRail group chief executive Greg Miller quits

Greg Miller has resigned as chief executive at KiwiRail. Photo / File

By RNZ

KiwiRail group chief executive Greg Miller has resigned effective immediately due to the distraction of allegations in the media, which he denies, the company says.

Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, acting chair Sue McCormack said in a statement.

"I have accepted his resignation and on behalf of the Board, I thank him for his service to KiwiRail as Chair and subsequently as Group Chief Executive during a time of growth and unprecedented government support. "

Miller said in a statement he was proud to have led KiwiRail through a transformational period, including improved safety leadership.

"I wish Team KiwiRail well as they deliver projects which will see rail enjoy a greater role in New Zealand's transport sector in future."

Deputy chief executive Todd Moyle had been appointed acting chief executive and the board would begin a search for a permanent replacement, McCormack said.