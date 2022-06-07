Kiwibank customers affected by payments issue

Photo / Supplied

Kiwibank is experiencing a delay impacting incoming payments to customers' accounts.

The bank said outgoing payments were unaffected by the issue.

Kiwibank said it was working to fix the problem as a priority, in a Tweet.

"We're working through a delay impacting incoming payments to Kiwibank accounts today. Outgoing payments are unaffected and can still be made. We're working to fix this as a priority and we'll provide an update when resolved. Thanks for your patience and understanding."

In September, Kiwibank was the victim of an ongoing cyber attack, causing frustration among customers who were unable to make payments.

Issues included customers being unable to access the Kiwibank app and internet banking.

Earlier that month, Cert NZ confirmed that it was aware of a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) targeting a number of New Zealand organisations, including Kiwibank, ANZ, NZ Post and MetService.

