Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwi Property Group losses diminish, devaluations less brutal for $3b landlord

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Clive Mackenzie, chief executive, Kiwi Property talks build-to-rent apartments and office space development at Sylvia Park. Video / Michael Craig

The $3 billion retail, office block and soon-to-be-apartment landlord Kiwi Property Group recorded lower losses in its latest half-year, partly due to less-savage property writedowns.

The owner of New Zealand’s largest shopping centre, Sylvia Park,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business