Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi fly fisher launches survival kit business amid exploring backyard boom

5 minutes to read
Matt Butler, founder of outdoors equipment firm Kea Outdoors. Photo / Supplied

Matt Butler, founder of outdoors equipment firm Kea Outdoors. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

An eager fly fisher shut in New Zealand has founded a survival kit firm amid what he calls the great exploring your own backyard boom.

Matt Butler, who prior to Covid-19 would typically spend half

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.