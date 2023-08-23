Voyager 2023 media awards

Kiwi exporters reveal their biggest wishes as tricky web of inflation, Covid hangover lingers

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Exporters are still battling lingering challenges linked to migration, inflation, and re-engaging with the world after lockdowns and border closures. Photo / Getty Images

Politicians hoping to win the votes of exporters would be well-advised to get them on a plane and off to a good trade fair.

Support for attending trade shows and the accompanying chances to make

