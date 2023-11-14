Kiwi Eftpos, credit card retail spending well down in October

It was not a flowery outlook overall for retailers last month.

Retail spending was well down in October from the month before.

Stats NZ said spending in retail industries fell 0.7 per cent compared to September, down by $44 million.

The data emerged in the agency’s latest electronic card transaction figures this morning.

The data covers debit, credit and charge card transactions with New Zealand merchants.

Spending on fuel was up $2.5m or 0.4 per cent month-on-month.

But spending on clothes or apparel was down $7.1m (2.1 per cent).

Kiwis spent significantly less on durables, where a decline of $18m or 1.1 per cent was recorded.

Stats NZ said the non-retail category, excluding services, registered a $4.7m spending increase last month, up 0.2 per cent from September.

This category included medical and other forms of healthcare, travel and tourism, postal and courier delivery and other non-retail industries.

“In actual terms, card-holders made 165 million transactions across all industries in October 2023, with an average value of $55 per transaction,” Stats NZ added.

The total amount spent using electronic cards was $9.1 billion.