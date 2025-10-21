“For example bank feeds have not occurred and reconciliation of accounts isn’t possible. The 20th of the month is still a big day for credit and debit processing… the transactions will have gone through the banks but this isn’t available in Xero.”

Graham said he hoped PAYE had gone through to Inland Revenue, which was done yesterday.

“It’s mostly uncertainty,” he said.

“If it goes on another day then it will be a real pain.”

He said the company did not receive communication from Xero about an issue until 11.30am today.

“[Xero] would have known fairly early that there was an issue but notification from Xero was pretty late. We had to work it out ourselves.

“There was no notification on the Xero app.”

A spokesperson for Xero said some customers were experiencing slowness and issues logging on.

“AWS is a Xero third-party provider and is working to rectify with urgency.

“Some customers can successfully login to Xero and we are monitoring. We thank customers for their patience.”

In an update, Amazon said AWS programs have “returned to normal operations”, bringing an end to the 15-hour long outage, BBC reported.

Amazon said final technical problems have been fixed and a full rundown detailing the cause and scope of the outage would be provided later.