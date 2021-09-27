Voyager 2021 media awards
Kiwi behind Rascal & Friends launches new plastic-free cleaning range

3 minutes to read
Re.stor laundry sheets will be in Countdown supermarkets on 4 October and the cleaning range will follow. Photo / Supplied

Kirsty Wynn
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

A Kiwi company is set to launch a supermarket-based range of household cleaning products that will do away with single-use plastics.

Re.stor laundry sheets will be available at Countdown supermarkets from October 4 with surface

