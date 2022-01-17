Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kirk Hope: Five big things on business owners' minds in 2022

7 minutes to read
While the pandemic remains businesses' largest concern, pre-Covid issues haven't disappeared. Photo / 123RF

While the pandemic remains businesses' largest concern, pre-Covid issues haven't disappeared. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Kirk Hope

OPINION:

Life as we knew it was turned on its head in 2020 with the arrival and elimination of Covid-19 in New Zealand. A year later the Delta variant sent us all back to lockdown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.