‘Kingmaker’s asset’: Disney moves to buy Comcast out of Hulu streaming joint venture

Financial Times
By Anna Nicolaou, James Fontanella-Khan and Christopher Grimes
3 mins to read
Hulu is home to the show Only Murders in the Building.

Disney has agreed to acquire the 33 per cent of Hulu that it does not own from rival Comcast, firing the starting gun on what is expected to be heated negotiations between the media giants

