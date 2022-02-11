Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kate MacNamara: Income insurance uses Covid to justify $3.5 billion scheme

5 minutes to read
Do we really need to spend $3.5 billion a year to buffer workers from redundancy? Photo / 123RF

Do we really need to spend $3.5 billion a year to buffer workers from redundancy? Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

OPINION:

When Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced in May, 2021 that his Government would develop an unemployment insurance scheme, he explained that the obvious impetus was Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has exposed how vulnerable employment can be,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.