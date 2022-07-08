Air New Zealand aircraft parked up during lockdown - now most have been brought back. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Justin Tighe-Umbers' baptism of fire in the airline business proved to be ideal training for an even deeper crisis that was to hit later.

The executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) started work three months before a short, sharp emergency: a ruptured pipeline near Marsden Point that starved airlines of fuel at Auckland Airport.

During the October 2017 emergency, fuel had to be trucked and flown to the airport, and airlines were forced to fly skeleton schedules as supplies were rationed down to as little as a quarter of usual requirements while a busy holiday season began.

Tighe-Umbers, with a background in telecoms, had a deep dive into how complex aviation is and the impact of "Black Swan" Events. He quickly became a calm, articulate voice for airlines in the media as executives were immersed in dealing with the crisis.

"I'd been in the role for three months and so that was a really good learning curve for working closely with the crisis team at the Ministry of Transport, with the airports and with the airlines," says Tighe-Umbers.

His settling-in period was short, and he got to meet everyone in the sector in double-quick time.

Tighe-Umbers, 46, is leaving the post next month after five years to represent another vital transport mode - the trucking industry, as chief executive of National Road Carriers.

The airline industry's response during that pipeline failure impressed him.

"It was really a good opportunity to understand those industry dynamics and see first-hand how incredibly quickly this industry can drop everything, pull together and do what needs to be done."

The pipeline was patched up in days and the emergency passed relatively quickly. But it gave Tighe-Umbers a foretaste of how quickly things can go wrong in aviation and prepared him - and the sector - for the much deeper crisis that hit a little over two years later.

Justin Tighe-Umbers is moving from representing airlines to the trucking companies. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Clearer air

Air travel to New Zealand started to take off rapidly from around 2013 as airlines enjoyed relatively low fuel prices, new aircraft and growing middle class populations keen on travel. Once through the fuel crisis, Tighe-Umbers headed Barnz during two heady years from late 2017 to the end of 2019.

"There was a huge amount of growth through that period. I mean, they were halcyon days when we got up to 30 airline members. New Zealand's never been as well connected as we were then with incredible growth and incredible value airfares."

The industry was going "full noise" and in 2019 contributed to an estimated 329,000 jobs, brought in 18 million international passengers who spent $17 billion and aircraft also transported $23b worth of cargo.

"There was huge positivity, a lot of new routes seemed to be launched every week. There was a real buzz and it felt like the possibilities were endless in terms of where you'd be able to travel."

Barnz, whose board comprises mainly airline heads but also ground handlers and facilities managers, works with the government, regulators, businesses and local communities to provide cost savings for airlines and service improvements. Much energy goes into assessing airports' business and capital plans, which can sometimes end up in some hard-edged negotiations.

"During those years it was all about negotiations, working with the airports on pricing and working on their capital plans. At that time, you're looking at Auckland Airport with the master plan and a northern runway - the huge development prospects right before the pandemic hits."

But there were signs of stain, with the number of visitors threatening to overwhelm some areas at peak times of the year and aviation feeling the pinch. "You were starting to see some of the signs of overheating a little bit."

A jet fuel pipeline leak nearly grounded aviation shortly after Justiin Tighe-Umbers started at Barnz. Photo / NZME

'This is really happening'

Airlines are seen as something of a canary in the coalmine for the wider economy, and when a mystery virus started spreading out of Wuhan, China from the end of 2019, it was the early warning system with bells on for the biggest global health emergency in a century.

"I remember having a feeling that it felt like we were two or three weeks ahead of where the rest of New Zealand was at in terms of seeing what was coming, which was a little bit surreal."

There had been repatriation rescue flights, drastic capacity cuts and cancellations throughout February 2020, but it was the United States' decision to close its borders in March, followed shortly after by New Zealand, that delivered the body blows.

"I remember a moment walking along Willis St in Wellington, looking at the phone and saw the headline that Trump's closed American borders. That was a real watershed moment. I thought 'wow, this is really happening'.''

When New Zealand did the same, member airlines had planes in the air.

"I had to tell all of the airlines that over email and my phone just about melted because their aircraft were in the sky, they were contacting me about what that meant for passengers. I had to spend the night in Ministry of Transport (MOT) with the team near just working to make sure people could get across the border."

Within weeks - when the repatriation flights were gone and before the MIQ system was established - there was just a trickle of passengers flying into and around New Zealand. It looked grim for airlines.

"Certainly in the darkest moments, you did feel like you're waving goodbye to the world as you saw carriers stop operating here," he says.

However, in an industry battle-hardened by health emergencies, global economic crises and the threat of daily disruption caused by anything from erupting volcanoes to snow storms, there was stoicism and some quick action.

Auckland International Airport was a ghost town during lockdowns. Photo / Dean Purcell

"There was calmness and a matter-of-fact approach: 'here's the new settings, what do we do to make that work?'"

Freight provided a lifeline for New Zealand and he says the MOT responded quickly to help airlines keep that flowing.

"Seeing people step up was astonishing, at huge cost to themselves and their personal lives, working all hours to make sure people could get overseas. I remember people being in tears over trying to help people get offshore."

Freight supported several airlines and nearly all of the board's 30 members have maintained a presence in New Zealand, with many now rebuilding schedules or committed to doing so.

By the end of this year about two-thirds of pre-pandemic international capacity will be restored, something Tighe-Umbers didn't think was possible six months ago as the Government moved slowly to re-open borders compared to many countries. Barnz and the travel industry piled pressure on the Government to at least indicate to airlines when rules would be relaxed. Meanwhile airlines - with limited numbers of aircraft - were chasing the most lucrative routes.

"I do feel there were delays in there - we could have been clearer earlier."

Tighe-Umbers says a February deadline - the "last chance saloon" month to set schedules - was met and Transport Minister Michael Wood did a good job of making sure that happened.

"We got there in the end. We're seeing an excellent return of services through to New Zealand by the summer which is what we were wanting."

Travel is recovering quickly with the sector now short of workers and canned flights looming. Photo / Brett Phibbs

What's the outlook?

It's uncertain how long it will take to reach pre-Covid capacity in this country but Tighe-Umbers is sure the price of flying will be different for some time.

Supply and demand were out of balance with two years of pent-up demand for visiting friends and relatives and not enough capacity. This was driving up prices in the short term.

Longer term, cost pressure would remain for airlines rebuilding decimated balance sheets.

While there would be some bargain fares, he says steep discounts won't be seen for some years.

"And then, of course, we've just got this inflationary pressure and New Zealand, where we have a user-pays regime that tends to see airlines as a revenue stream rather than a net contributor into the economy."

He is worried about moves to raise the International Visitor Levy and other border agency charges at a time when the country is desperately in need of tourism revenue.

"We've got to be nurturing these connections, rather than seeing them as an opportunity just to clip the ticket."

There is also a risk that tourists would return to a country plagued by labour shortages, meaning they might not get the service they expect.

A Lufthansa A380 made a special repatriation flight early in the pandemic. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Changing lanes

Tighe-Umbers says that when he took the Barnz job, he indicated to the board that he would be there for about four to five years.

"I was interested in a New Zealand Inc. role that was going to be important for the economy and that's why I was attracted to National Road Carriers."

The organisation has about 1500 members, and he sees similarities between air and land transport.

​

"Land transport is incredibly critical for New Zealand. We take it all for granted just like we do with air connections while it's all working, but as soon as you put up a border at the bottom of the Bombay Hills (as happened during Covid lockdowns), suddenly goods stop getting delivered."

As the economy grows and supply chain get busier, it would be more important to get regulatory settings right.

"You've got to enable your strategic supply chain be able to keep operating smoothly and if you stuff that up the whole economy pays."

Justin Tighe-Umbers:

• Now: Executive director of Barnz

• Was: At Chorus for eight years in regulatory, operational and commercial roles

• Soon: Chief executive of National Road Carriers

• Age: 46

• Married to: Shari, they have three sons

• Lives in: Meadowbank, Auckland

• Recreation: Paddleboarding, sailing and mountain biking

• Studied: At Auckland University for a master's degree in International Business, and an undergraduate degree in Political Studies