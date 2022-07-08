Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Justin Tighe-Umbers: What the Board of Airline Representatives saw from fuel crisis to Covid

9 minutes to read
Air New Zealand aircraft parked up during lockdown - now most have been brought back. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand aircraft parked up during lockdown - now most have been brought back. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Justin Tighe-Umbers' baptism of fire in the airline business proved to be ideal training for an even deeper crisis that was to hit later.

The executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) started

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.