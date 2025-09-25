Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Justice Department official pushes prosecutors to investigate George Soros’ foundation

Devlin Barrett
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington in June. A senior Justice Department official has instructed more than half a dozen US Attorneys' offices to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros, the billionaire Democratic donor whom Trump has demanded be thrown in jail. Photo / Pete Marovich, The New York Times

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington in June. A senior Justice Department official has instructed more than half a dozen US Attorneys' offices to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros, the billionaire Democratic donor whom Trump has demanded be thrown in jail. Photo / Pete Marovich, The New York Times

A senior Justice Department official has instructed more than half a dozen United States Attorneys’ offices to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros, the billionaire Democratic donor who US President Donald Trump has demanded be thrown in jail.

The official’s directive, a copy of which was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save