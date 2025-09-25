Separate investigations into them are being conducted by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia, and grand juries may soon be asked to vote on proposed indictments in those cases.

In recent days, Trump has revisited his grievances against Soros, long a bogeyman for the right, in part because he has backed progressive causes.

After the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah this month, the President threatened to use the levers of government to silence liberal protesters and donors to progressive groups, including Soros.

Soros began his global grant network, now known as the Open Society Foundations, decades ago to fund democratic initiatives around the world, particularly in communist and formerly communist countries.

In the 1990s, the organisation expanded its work to the US. It provides grants to groups that work for human rights, democracy and equity.

Trump and some Republicans contend, without providing evidence, that it is a shadowy network promoting civil unrest, violent protests and property destruction.

Liberals say the assertions are falsehoods aimed at stifling dissent.

On Tuesday, a lawyer in the office of the deputy attorney-general, Todd Blanche, issued the directive to US Attorneys’ offices in California; New York; Washington, DC; Chicago; Detroit, and Maryland, among others.

The lawyer, Aakash Singh, who is responsible for communicating with federal prosecutors around the country, suggested a wide range of charges for prosecutors to consider against the Open Society Foundations.

Possible charges included racketeering, arson, wire fraud and material support for terrorism, according to a copy of the directive.

As evidence for such investigations, Singh pointed to a recent report by a conservative watchdog group known as the Capital Research Centre, which monitors liberal money in politics.

He asked the prosecutors to determine if the allegations were enough to justify opening criminal cases, adding that they should be prepared to submit their investigative plans soon.

The report broached a contentious claim, stating that the group “has poured over US$80 million ($138m) into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence”.

It cited as one example al-Haq, a Palestinian human rights group critical of Israel. The report noted that the Israeli Government declared in 2022 that al-Haq was a front for terrorist activity.

At the time, the Open Society Foundations criticised that move by the Israeli Government, saying it was not based on credible evidence, and was intended to discredit and silence Palestinian human rights groups.

Chad Gilmartin, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, defended the move.

“This DOJ, along with our hardworking and dedicated US Attorneys, will always prioritise public safety and investigate organisations that conspire to commit acts of violence or other federal violations of law,” he said.

In a statement, the Open Society Foundations denounced the accusations as “politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the Administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech.”

The organisation said its work in the US was “solely dedicated to strengthening democracy and upholding constitutional freedoms”.

Saying it condemned terrorism and denying that it funded it, the group added, “Our activities are peaceful and lawful”.

After Kirk’s killing this month, Trump sharply criticised the “radical left”, singling out Soros’ foundation and urging that he be put behind bars. Soros is “a bad guy” who “should be put in jail”. he told NBC News.

His remarks echoed a social media post Trump made in August, when he said Soros and his son, who has taken a larger role in the organisation in recent years, should be charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, commonly called Rico and historically used to prosecute mafia figures.

They should be charged “because of their support for Violent Protest, and much more, all throughout the United States,” Trump added.

Last week, the Open Society Foundations joined more than 100 largely liberal philanthropies to defend themselves and condemn political violence.

“Organisations should not be attacked for carrying out their missions or expressing their values in support of the communities they serve,” it said in a joint letter.

“We reject attempts to exploit political violence to mischaracterise our good work or restrict our fundamental freedoms, like freedom of speech and the freedom to give.”

That same week, the Soros family donated US$10m to Democratic efforts to redraw congressional districts in California, part of a nationwide political fight for control of Congress.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Devlin Barrett

Photograph by: Pete Marovich

© 2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES