Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Just 20 stocks account for 90% of Wall Street’s gains this year

Financial Times
3 mins to read
The AI service ChatGPT hyped by Bill Gates will take up to one-third of white collar jobs by 2030, a global equity analyst warns, plus Fonterra's CEO Miles Hurrell explains how he's going to solve its margin troubles in its New Zealand consumer business. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / NVidia

Banking sector turmoil has driven down interest rate expectations and boosted Big Tech stocks. Just 20 stocks account for almost 90 per cent of the US benchmark index’s US$2.36 trillion gains so far this year,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business