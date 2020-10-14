Website of the Year

JunoFem: The Kiwi tech firm that could help a third of women suffering silently from an embarrassing condition

7 minutes to read
A medical device designed by a team of Kiwi scientists and engineers could help millions of women suffering from urinary incontinence. Video / Supplied
Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

A small team of Kiwi scientists and engineers have been working on technology that could help alleviate an embarrassing health condition afflicting as many as one in three women worldwide.

Based at the Auckland University

