Juha Saarinen: Twitter’s failure during the Russian mutiny

Juha Saarinen
By
4 mins to read
Twitter had developed into something truly useful for people who cared about what was happening in the world, but a number of good users have now left in disgust. Photo / AP

Opinion

The world watched last weekend with bated breath as the leader of the large Russian mercenary organisation Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a surprise mutiny and moved on Moscow.

Before the social network got “Musked”,

