Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Juha Saarinen: The tech void in the election

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Among the important and complex conversations on technology that we should have is the topic of artificial intelligence. Photo / 123RF

Among the important and complex conversations on technology that we should have is the topic of artificial intelligence. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

As we race towards the election, there’s one area that’s pretty much empty of policy proposals: technology.

Going through the major parties’ manifestos and policies suggests that technology remains an unsexy portfolio that no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business