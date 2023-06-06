Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Juha Saarinen: Taking a holiday roadie in a Skoda EV

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
The Skoda Enyaq getting a top up in Kawakawa. Photo / Juha Saarinen

The Skoda Enyaq getting a top up in Kawakawa. Photo / Juha Saarinen

OPINION:

It’s King’s Birthday weekend and in the grand New Zealand holiday tradition, it was time to hit the road along with everyone else. Thank you Apple Maps for spotting the mega congestion between Orewa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business