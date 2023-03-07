Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: How does Oppo’s flip phone stack up against the competition?

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Misty the cat modelling to show off the foldable functionality of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Photo / Juha Saarinen

Misty the cat modelling to show off the foldable functionality of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Photo / Juha Saarinen

OPINION:

One of the more dangerous things a smartphone maker can do is to come out with new products.

Make their design safe and conservative, and sales will be meh because many people will not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business