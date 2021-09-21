Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: High-end v budget earbuds

4 minutes to read
Jabra and Sony being best ear buddies. Photo / Juha Saarinen

Jabra and Sony being best ear buddies. Photo / Juha Saarinen

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

The pandemic has made it necessary to think about your personal digital infrastructure more than before, as chances are you'll use it much more when working from home in lockdown.

Thanks to Zoom and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.