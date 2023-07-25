Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Juha Saarinen: Do mega data centres pose an environmental problem?

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Data centres are popping up all over the globe. Photo / 123RF

Data centres are popping up all over the globe. Photo / 123RF

Opinion

Data centres are definitely a business running red-hot at the moment.

And it’s not just the business that’s hot - the areas that large data centres are going into are on the warm side

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business