Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Latitude Financial hack, other data breach disasters spawn local tech security solutions

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Dr Claire Barber at MATTR. Photo / MATTR

Dr Claire Barber at MATTR. Photo / MATTR

OPINION:

Following last week’s column about Latitude and sundry other technology-induced data breaches it is good to report back that there are not only solutions being worked on to prevent potentially devastating information

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business