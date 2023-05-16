Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Juha Saarinen: 5G - the neither here nor there tech

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
Users can download multi-gigabyte files very quiickly on 5G but for uploads it’s better to get into WiFi coverage, Juha Saarinen writes. Photo / 123RF

Users can download multi-gigabyte files very quiickly on 5G but for uploads it’s better to get into WiFi coverage, Juha Saarinen writes. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

How was your last 5G user experience? Chances are you wouldn’t have noticed much difference from 4G, bar perhaps the icon at the top of the screen changing to 5G.

Sure, the better responsiveness

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business