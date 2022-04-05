Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jucy says worldwide rental vehicle shortage a speed bump for tourism recovery

5 minutes to read
Jucy has about 600 campervans in New Zealand and expects demand to bounce back soon. Photo / Supplied

Jucy has about 600 campervans in New Zealand and expects demand to bounce back soon. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Jucy warns vehicle shortages could push up rental costs and slow the recovery of international tourism.

The company kept most of its fleet of cars and vans after being decimated by the pandemic more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.