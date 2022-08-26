Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

John Roughan: Is helping Kiwibank a political step too far?

John Roughan
5 mins to read
Kiwibank's head office, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Kiwibank has been given the kiss of death. Grant Robertson announced this week the Government has bought full control of the bank, wasting another $2 billion it has taken from you and me.

Why?

