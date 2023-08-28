Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

John Berry: The Government and BlackRock - what have we just endorsed?

By John Berry
5 mins to read
Madison Reidy speaks to Charlie Reid and Andrew Landman from BlackRock about their clean energy fund and why they're backing New Zealand. Video / Cameron Pitney / Alyse Wright ...

OPINION

We’ve “partnered” and “teamed up” with BlackRock. It’s hailed as the “first of its kind” and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he’s “absolutely stoked”.

A couple of weeks ago our Government joined

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business