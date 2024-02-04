Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jobs data preview: New data to show unemployment on the rise as economy slows

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Staying off the "hedonic treadmill" can help build up financial independence and reserves ahead of a resignation or big career change.

Staying off the "hedonic treadmill" can help build up financial independence and reserves ahead of a resignation or big career change.

New data released on Wednesday is expected to show inflationary pressure stemming from the labour market has run its course, with spare capacity increasing and wage growth moderating, says ANZ economist Henry Russell.

That’s the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business