Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jim Landers chased pirates, drug runners and Soviet submarines - now he’s helping keep an airline humming

Grant Bradley
By
9 mins to read
Jim Landers, senior vice president of technical operations at Hawaiian Airlines in Honolulu. Photo / Grant Bradley

Jim Landers, senior vice president of technical operations at Hawaiian Airlines in Honolulu. Photo / Grant Bradley

Jim Landers has commanded missions to track down pirates and drug dealers, and flown over the world’s oceans chasing Soviet submarines.

He has also helped command the US Pacific fleet, and while in Iraq, was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business