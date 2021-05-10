Jetstar to announce cut-price 'Return for Free' sale for Kiwis

Jetstar New Zealand is set to announce the return of its popular "Return for Free" flight sales as the aviation industry works hard to return customers to the skies.

In a post to customers on Facebook, Jetstar NZ said "if this post gets 1000 likes we'll bring back Return for Free" deal for Kiwis.

It took less than 10 minutes for the post to attract more than 1000 likes.

In a statement to the Herald, Jetstar confirmed they will be rolling out the deal later this week.

"Our post on Facebook had a remarkable response from our customers in New Zealand, reaching the goal of 1000 likes far quicker than we expected.

"The post is now at 2300 likes and as a result, we will have the sale in the coming days, and we wish that once we do, bookings will come in even quicker than those likes."

Jetstar has promised the deal will include flights to selected Australian destinations if their post attracts more than 5,000 likes.

UPDATE: Woah okay, you guys are KEEN. So we’ll bring it back (keep Friday free) but let’s throw a bit of spice in there…... Posted by Jetstar NZ on Sunday, May 9, 2021

The last time the deal was available in New Zealand was in 2019 where customers didn't need to pay for return flight fares unless they're already sold out.

At the time, flight passengers were told to book a one-way starter fare and were given a return starter fare for free on the selected flights.

The 2019 deal included four international and nine domestic destinations.

Customers have been told to keep their eyes peeled on Friday.

Jetstar hasn't yet announced what destinations will be included in the Return for Free deal.

An announcement is expected later this week, with the company's Facebook page telling customers to "keep Friday free".

Last week, Jetstar Australia announced their own Return for Free sales for Australians and Kiwis living across the ditch.

The return deals included flights between Sydney and Melbourne for less than $60, as well as other deals like Brisbane to Uluru from $179, Adelaide to Hobart for $102 and Melbourne to the Whitsundays for $157.

"For added peace of mind, Jetstar has introduced greater flexibility if there are any changes to flights due to border changes," the airline said in a statement.

"If customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking."