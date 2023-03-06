Jetcar: Free flights and now free taxis on Jetstar

Jetstar is offering free taxis - for a limited time only. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar is offering return for free fares this week and running a complimentary taxi ride promotion for two days to mark it.

Jetcars, designated taxis identified by an orange flag, will run during the sale period, from midnight tonight for and through to 11.59 on Thursday night.

During this time, passers-by can hail any participating taxi to get a ride home on Jetstar within Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to the value of $100.

The travel dates for the free return flights vary per route but include mid-July to mid-September and mid-October to late November this year.

Return for free fares include:

Auckland to Christchurch from $62

Auckland to Dunedin from $82

Auckland to Queenstown from $85

Auckland to Wellington from $61

Christchurch to Wellington from $59

Wellington to Queenstown from $71

The offer comes after rival Air New Zealand said its average domestic air fares increased by 25 per cent last year, although like Jetstar, the airline runs promotional deals.

Quarterly inflation data for the last three months of 2022 showed domestic fares were up 14 per cent.

Jetstar’s head of New Zealand, Shelley Musk, said the airline wanted to ‘‘bring some joy to Kiwis’' after what has been a tough couple of months.

“It’s been a difficult few months for many Kiwis and with these great low fares, more people have the opportunity to take a well-deserved break or catch up with loved ones.“

With Jetcars, customers not only fly home for free but drive home for free too, she said.

“If you spot one of our Jetcars sporting an orange flag, wave it down for a ride home on Jetstar. You might score some extra goodies too,” said Musk.

There are 15 Jetcars - from a major taxi company - around the country and anyone who sees one can flag them down, even if they haven’t flown on Jetstar.

Members of Club Jetstar, which has a $55 joining fee, will have a 12-hour head start on the return for free sale.



