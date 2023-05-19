Jenny Craig sale ‘well progressed’, administrators says

Jenny Craig, the company founded by Jenny (pictured) and Sidney Craig in 1983, went into voluntary administration earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian-based administrators of weight-loss company Jenny Craig say the sale process of the business is “well progressed”, BusinessDesk reports.

While some Australian meal-solution suppliers have been thrown around as possible bidders, a New Zealand meal-kit company won’t confirm nor deny if it wants the business.

Earlier this month, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell, Vaughan Strawbridge and Kate Warwick were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (NZ) as well as its Australian arm.

Their appointment came just five days after the fitness brand said its Australian and NZ branches would continue to operate after confirmation it was closing its corporate offices in the United States. Its US entities filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in early May.

Strawbridge said the sale process was “well progressed” and they were working with a number of parties who were interested in taking the businesses forward.

