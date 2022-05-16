Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Jenée Tibshraeny: Four things to look out for in the Budget

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson previewing the Budget at a post-Cabinet press conference on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson previewing the Budget at a post-Cabinet press conference on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver Budget 2022 on Thursday. Here are four things to look out for:

1. Will the Government commit to new, perhaps temporary, policies to ease the pain of inflation?

Robertson

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.