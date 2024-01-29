Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Wealth Weekly: How to ensure you’re investing in a theme, not a fad

By Andrew Ford
4 mins to read
Exercise wear becoming an everyday staple has been another lasting trend, although calling anything a long-term theme in fashion is a stretch. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Exercise wear becoming an everyday staple has been another lasting trend, although calling anything a long-term theme in fashion is a stretch. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

It’s easy to get caught up in the latest fad. Anyone who has school-age children will appreciate how quickly the current craze can go from an obsession to gathering dust (anyone want a fidget

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business