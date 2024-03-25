Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Wealth Weekly: Concert economics - why everyone wants a piece of Taylor Swift

By John Carran
5 mins to read
Pop star Taylor Swift is a big draw and brings financial benefits. Photo / AP

Pop star Taylor Swift is a big draw and brings financial benefits. Photo / AP

OPINION

This month, Singapore ruffled feathers with its neighbours after brokering an exclusivity deal for Taylor Swift to play all six shows on the Southeast Asian leg of her tour, and bypass other countries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business