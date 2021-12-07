Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Wall Street rallies on Omicron optimism

5 minutes to read
Wall Street has rallied for the second day in a row amid optimism about Omicron. Photo / File

Wall Street has rallied for the second day in a row amid optimism about Omicron. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 edged slightly higher on Tuesday, rising 0.1 per cent.

Financials and consumer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.