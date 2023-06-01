Jarden Brief: US markets rise after debt ceiling deal

A debt ceiling bill hammered out by US President Joe Biden and Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed in the House of Representatives. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

US

US markets rose this morning in line with positive news surrounding further progression on the debt ceiling bill. At the time of writing the S&P 500 had increased 1.1 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 0.6 per cent.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed the debt-limit bill proposed by Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, ensuring spending restraints and averting a US debt default. The bill suspends the debt ceiling until 2025, capping federal spending. The bill received bipartisan support, with a vote of 314-117, and will now proceed to the Senate for expected approval.

CRM provider Salesforce shares traded 4.1 per cent lower at the time of writing. Earlier they announced earnings and revenue results, lifting full year earnings guidance. First quarter revenue was reported at US$8.25 billion was up 11 per cent year on year, surpassing the anticipated US$8.2 billion estimated by analysts. Capital expenditure increased nearly 36 per cent and came in higher than expected. It is reported that revenue growth is the slowest the company has seen in over ten years.

Amazon will pay over US$30 million to settle privacy violation allegations by the Federal Trade Commission. The settlement includes US$5.8 million for alleged unfair practices by its Ring doorbell unit and US$25 million for illegally retaining children’s data through Alexa. Ring is required to delete pre-2018 customer videos and derived work products. Amazon must delete inactive child accounts and some voice recordings, and it is prohibited from using that data to train its algorithms. Amazon shares were trading up 2.3 per cent to US$123.3 at the time of writing.

Rest of world

Eurozone inflation came in lower than expected at 6.1 per cent. This was a decrease from the 7.0 per cent levels seen in April and lower than the 6.3 per cent predicted in Reuters polls.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 rebounded yesterday trading higher by 0.9 per cent, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare made the biggest gains of the day trading up 4.9 per cent to $24.4 per share.

Michael Hill shares traded down 1.0 cent to a price of $1.0. The jeweler made an announcement regarding the successful completion of the acquisition of Bellville’s Jewelers business. As of 1 June, 2023, Michael Hill assumed complete ownership and operational control of the business. The announcement highlighted the challenges faced in the second half including economic conditions, a “softening” of consumer sentiment, and significant weather events in New Zealand. Despite this, group sales for the full year were reported to be up 5.5 per cent.

Dairy producer Fonterra announced yesterday that former Air New Zealand executive Anna Palairet would assume the position of acting chief operating officer. She replaces the current COO, Fraser Whineray, who will be leaving Fonterra at the end of the month. Fonterra shares traded flat at a price of $3.0.

Yesterday, the New Zealand government announced its commitment to financially support the buyout of approximately 700 homes deemed unlivable due to severe weather events and flooding. The government intends to offer voluntary buyouts to affected homeowners, estimating a cost of $1 billion for category 3 buyouts. Additionally, around 10,000 homes require flood mitigation measures for future protection.

Australia

The Australian market rose yesterday with the ASX 200 closing 0.3 per cent higher at the end of the day.

Australian capital expenditure data was released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showing a 2.4 per cent increase in capex during the March quarter, beating market expectations of a 1.0 per cent rise. Spending on building and structures rose by 1.3 per cent, while expenditure on equipment, plant, and machinery increased by 3.7 per cent.

Flowers wholesaler Lynch Group reported an upgrade to their full-year earnings guidance in their latest earnings update. The expected range for full-year earnings is now A$42 million to A$43 million, compared to the previous guidance of A$36 million to A$40 million. The company anticipated a 5.0 percent increase in revenue, attributing it to a strong performance in sales or return stores. Lynch ended the day 16.0 per cent higher at A$2.2 per share.

Woolworths shares traded at an increase of 1.5 per cent yesterday taking the stock price to A$38.0. The company has set a goal to reduce overall operational transport emissions by approximately 60.0 percent by 2030. Chief Executive Brad Banducci is pushing for the replacement of all petrol home delivery trucks with electric vehicles by 2030. The fleet rollout will commence with the introduction of 27 electric vehicles in Sydney, following a successful pilot trial period with two EV trucks in Australia and five in New Zealand. Woolworths has committed to becoming net carbon positive by 2050.

Transurban shares traded lower by 1.2 per cent at close. Yesterday, they shared the success of the company’s financing vehicle in refinancing A$1 billion of its A$2.65 billion syndicated bank debt facility. Transurban Finance Company’s A$1 billion debt tranche will have a tenor of five years and replaces the existing one that ends in November.

Coming up today

US: Nonfarm Payrolls

Australia: Home Loans

NZ: Terms of Trade

