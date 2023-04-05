Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: US adds fewer new jobs than expected, markets respond to hawkish rate rise

nzme
4 mins to read
US macroeconomic data out overnight was softer than expected, with a significant surprise in job numbers. Photo / AP

US macroeconomic data out overnight was softer than expected, with a significant surprise in job numbers. Photo / AP

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with investment firm Jarden.

International

US

International

US markets were mixed overnight as recession talks began to proliferate back through the market,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business