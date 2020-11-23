Jarden Brief: Trump eyes restrictions on 89 Chinese companies

New Zealand

The S&P NZ50 was up 0.5 per cent on Monday. Small-cap stocks outperformed as the S&P NZ Small cap index rose 0.9 per cent.

Energy and Consumer Cyclicals were the best sectors on the day, up 1.8 per cent each, following sentiment that a vaccine will appear sooner rather than later. Consumer Non-Cyclicals and Financials were the worst-performing sectors, down 0.5 and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Medical technology company Pacific Edge was the best performer on the day, up 4.2 per cent. It was followed up by Genesis Energy, up 3.8 per cent. Ryman Healthcare was the worst performer on the day, down 2.9 per cent. A2 Milk also performed poorly, down 1.6 per cent.

Kiwi Property Group rose 0.8 per cent, after releasing its half-year results. Operating profit before tax was $55.2 million for the half, down 8.4 per cent on the same period last year. Net profit after tax was $54.2 million, up 47.5 per cent on the same period last year.

The magnitude of the profit was driven by fair value gain in investment properties. With Covid-19 abatements lowering and retail properties reopening, KPG will likely recover some of the operating revenue it has lost. The company is focused on delivering a 'solid performance' going forward.

Glass manufacturer Metro Performance Glass was down 6.9 per cent, following its interim results for the second half of FY21. Group revenue of $117.0 million was down 14 per cent on the previous year and net profit after tax of $7.6 million was down 2 per cent on the previous year.

The company says the underperformance was primarily due to the shutdown period and subsequent ramp up period. In recent weeks they have noted a solid rebound in both New Zealand and Australia

There has been a political blowback over the funding for the lending program announced by the reserve bank. Under the program, the bank will pour $28 billion into the economy over the next two years by financing loans provided by commercial banks. Critics of the move say it will drive house prices even higher while defenders of the move are saying the bank is just doing its job in stimulating the economy after a shock.

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was up 0.4 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.8 per cent while the Nasdaq has recovered from its early deficit to be up 0.2 per cent.

Tech stocks underperformed early dropping 0.8 per cent but has since recovered to be flat. While the Energy sector (+4.9 per cent) surged on more vaccine-related news and is consistent with Australian sector performances yesterday.

Petrol stocks pushed the benchmark index up on the back of increasing crude prices, with Occidental (+11.1 per cent), Devon (+8.6 per cent) and Diamondback (+7.9 per cent) leading.

Key underperformers were Apple (-2.0 per cent), Google (-0.6 per cent) and Microsoft (-0.2 per cent), which all hindered tech sector performance. On the other hand, Tesla continued to rise following their S&P 500 inclusion last week, up a further 6.4 per cent.

Further study has shown that the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covid-19 vaccine, one of the key frontrunners in the fight against the pandemic, may be 70 per cent effective - lower than its peers, which have reported results of 95 per cent (Pfizer/BioNTech) and 90 per cent (Moderna).

The first reported trial of the vaccine reported an efficacy of 90 per cent when participants received a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month after. However, in a new trial in which participants received two full doses a month apart it only yielded an effectiveness rate of 62 per cent - thus giving a weighted average success rate of 70 per cent.

Asian markets:

Asian stocks are performing well this morning with the Shanghai composite climbing 1.1 per cent and the Hangseng edging up 0.1 per cent. The Nikkei is closed for the day due to a Worker's Day.

The Trump administration has reportedly planned to declare 89 Chinese companies as having military ties, restricting them from trading with US companies. If made official, the list and sanctions could create further tension for the trade war which has been ongoing since 2018.

Notable entities on the list include the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, which is seeking to compete with aerospace leaders such as Boeing and Airbus, and Aviation Industry Corp of China, a state-owned conglomerate which is ranked 151st in the Fortune Global 500 list.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 2.0 per cent, trading at $US1,833.3 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 1.2 per cent, trading at US$42.91 per barrel. The US 10-year treasury yield was slightly higher at 0.852 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 edged 0.3 per cent higher yesterday, with the Energy sector (+2.7 per cent) leading gains amid the reopened border and flight path between New South Wales and Victoria. Optimism was also fuelled by news abroad that Pfizer and BioNTech have applied for emergency approval for their vaccine, which may possibly begin being supplied in December.



Global credit rating giant Moody's announced the downgrade of gambling operator Crown Resort's credit rating after the NSW inquiry continues to raise governance issues. The company's issuer rating has now been dropped to BAA3, just one grade away from being classed as a junk bond.



Increased demand for iron ore from Chinese steel mills caused big mining companies such as Rio Tinto (+1.5 per cent), BHP (+2.5 per cent) and Fortesque Metals (+3.9 per cent) to rally, keeping the index in the green.

The demand from China for the metal seemed to outweigh geopolitical tensions, with producers across the Tasman producing iron ore at record pace, and prices for the resource at their highest since last September. Investors also seemed to buy into lithium miners, with Galaxy Resources up 14.3 per cent and Pilbara Minerals rallying 11.4 per cent.



The biggest gainer of the index was however medical research company Mesoblast, which climbed 17.6 per cent following the signing of a A$50 million deal with Swiss multinational Novartis last week. Village Roadshow also performed well, up 16.3 per cent following an upgraded takeover bid from potential suitor BGH Capital from A$2.32 to A$3.00 per share.

Coming up

Retirement Village operator Arvida will report 1H21 results.

International

The US will release updated Corelogic House Prices and November Consumer Confidence figures.

Australia

In Australia a number of healthcare companies will be holding AGM's, perhaps most notably Ramsay Healthcare and Nanosonics due to their larger market capitalisations.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer