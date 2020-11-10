Jarden Brief: The biggest winners after a celebratory day on the markets

New Zealand

The S&P NZ50 was up 0.4 per cent on a day when markets around the world were digesting the announcement that Pfizer's vaccine candidate was 90 per cent effective against Covid-19.

Companies in industries set to benefit from a reopening did very well. Cinema software company Vista Group was the best performer on the day, up 20.0 per cent as investors anticipate returning cinema attendance and an industry that might look to be more reliant on software solutions in future as a contingency plan against interruptions akin to the one we have just experienced.

Experience management company Tourism Holdings was up 11.6 per cent on anticipation of the resumption of international travel.

Oil exposed companies also performed well as the underlying commodity price rocketed upwards and as investors anticipated a resumption of demand from international shipping and travel. Z Energy was up 6.6 per cent and NZ refining was up 9.3 per cent.

However, the index was weighed down by heavyweight Fisher and Paykel Healthcare which shed 12.2 per cent of its share price. An investor darling during lockdown, FPH will likely see decreasing demand for respiratory equipment as the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out.

A2 milk also finished the day down 0.8 per cent after initially rising around 5 per cent on the open. Going forward, a Covid-19 vaccine leading to the resumption of the daigou channel and a Biden presidency that may take a more conciliatory tack with China may create tailwinds for the company.

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was up 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.8 per cent, with the Nasdaq continuing to lag behind, down 0.8 per cent. We can see a transition away from large tech names that dominated headlines throughout the pandemic

Consumer Staples and Industrial sectors were the outperformers on the day, rising 1.8 and 1.6 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, the technology and consumer discretionary sectors underperformed, down 1.1 and 0.8 per cent.

Apple is slightly up (0.5 per cent) in anticipation for the company to announce new products at their event today. The list includes a new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and also for the new laptops to include Apples own microchip.

FAANG stocks struggled again today, notably Facebook and Amazon lost 4.4 and 3.7 per cent, respectively. This coincides with the rotation of recent tech winners into value stocks. Also following in these footsteps were Zoom Video which lost another 7 per cent.

Boeing continued to rise (+5 per cent) with reports suggesting Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing the changes for Boeings 737 Max.

Asian markets:

Asian markets had a mixed day overnight, with the Nikkei up 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong up 1.1 per cent while Shanghai was down 0.4 per cent.

Experts believe Ant Group's value could come crashing down following its inability to reach an agreement to do its much-anticipated IPO. With Beijing proposing regulations on micro-lending it may force the company to hold more capital, forcing the company to be more like a bank than a fintech

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was recovered some of yesterday's losses up 1.4 per cent, trading at US$1880.0 per ounce. WTI Crude was up a further 2.1 per cent, trading at US$41.1 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was unchanged at 0.95 per cent.

Australia

Australian markets followed global momentum with investors displaying renewed optimism following Pfizer's vaccine announcement overnight. The ASX200 increased a further 0.7 per cent to record highs, not seen since March.

Consumer confidence also returned to its highest levels since mid-2019, according to surveys by both NAB and ANZ.



Stocks which stand to benefit from an earlier global reopening performed well, with travel operators such as Flight Centre (+9.3 per cent), Webjet (+13.6 per cent) and Corporate Travel (+15.8 per cent) all posting substantial gains. Those facilitating travel rose as well - Sydney Airport was up 9.6 per cent, while Qantas rose 8.3 per cent.



Banks such as NAB (+7.6 per cent) and Westpac (+5.2 per cent) were indirect benefactors from the increased global optimism, which caused the yield curve to steepen at its tail - with higher interest rates in future implying greater profits for banks.



Commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, best known in NZ for its Westfield shopping centres around the country, was the market star yesterday - adding 43.6 per cent in a historic trading session. Its subsidiary company Scentre Group also performed well, climbing 14.5 per cent.



However, not all was positive - stocks which surged during the first trading hours of the day slowly mellowed out, and gold-exposed companies such as Northern Star (-11.3 per cent) and Ramelius Resources (-13.5 per cent) routed following a -5% dive in the gold price overnight.

In contrast, strong oil futures caused Oil Search Ltd and Beach Energy to rally by 16.6 and 14.8 per cent, respectively.



Other defensive stocks which performed well during lockdown saw some selling off, with data centre operator NextDC down 13.9 per cent and industrial REIT Goodman Group dropping 8.4 per cent. Investors also seemed to trim holdings in supermarket stocks Woolworths (-4.6 per cent) and Coles (-5.3 per cent), as well as BNPL giant Afterpay.





Coming up

A large number of companies have AGMs on Wednesday- notably Fortescue, Computershare and Bingo Industries.

