Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Tesla sinks 5.9 per cent

7 minutes to read
Elon Musk is fighting controversy on several fronts. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk is fighting controversy on several fronts. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 fell 0.3 per cent yesterday with 80 per cent of companies finishing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.